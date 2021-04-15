An electric Mazda, the driver's Porsche Panamera and an intriguing Citroen | Autoblog Podcast #674

This week's Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Associate Editor Byron Hurd.

It's a rapid-fire show this week, and they start off with a bit of "This or That," with some two- and three-item face-offs including domestic V8 engines and affordable weekend cars.

Then, they dive into what they've been driving.

Byron talks about spending time with the 2021 Porsche Panamera GTS and Greg discusses the ins and outs of the 2021 Honda Accord Sport.

Then they dig into some news, starting with Mazda's new electric MX-30 and then pivoting to Citroen's new C5 X flagship and what it could become as a U.S. model under a different brand.

After that, they help a listener spend their money.

This week, it's between two BMWs and a Chevy.

Which would you choose?