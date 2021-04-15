I 24 weekend work

TDOT begins replacing bridges this weekend in the I 24 project.

Big changes are coming to interstate 24 this weekend but don't worry it's only temporary.

News 12s joeli poole has all the information you will need heading into the weekend.

Poole "over the next several weekends tdot will be taking part in the bridge replacement project that's currently underway on i-24.

Beginning friday night detours will be in effect."

Tdot is planning to replace the bridge over germantown road this weekend starting on friday april 16th & again the following weekend on april 23rd.

The germantown bridge has been a staple in chattanooga for 56 years but the city says it's now time for a replacement .

Joe deering "our bridges have life spans so different ones have different time spans.

So as we look at loading on xs there, they are safe but we do replace our bridges as needed before they get to a phase where they become unsafe.

This is just routine bridge replacement programs."

Beginning on friday evening at 9pm and continuing throughout the weekend, traffic will be detoured off the interstate and onto nearby local roads.

Joe deering "the detour will remain the same for both weekends.

However prior to the actual interstate itself being closed you will see some local roads being closed a little earlier than 9pm.

Germantown road will be closed around 6pm friday night and the 183 exit ramp at north and south terrace will begin work there around 7pm."

All eastbound traffic will exit the interstate near mile marker 183 onto a temporary off ramp and onto south terrace road then back onto the interstate using another temporary on ramp.

All westbound traffic will exit the interstate using a temporary off ramp, travel along the north terrace and then return to the interstate using a temporary on ramp.

Tdot says the bridge is being replaced using the accelerated bridge construction method, better known as abc.

.

Scott mckinney "we're demoing the existing structure and then we're replacing beams and full depth panels and then we'll be utilizing closure pores to tie the pieces together."

"the interstate is set to reopen on each monday morning just in time for rush hour traffic.

Please drive carefully through the area during the weekend.

In chattanooga, joeli poole news 12