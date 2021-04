23ABC IN-DEPTH: Kern County sets sights on redistricting after census

It also helps governments on the local level determine how to redraw districts to best serve local populations.

The U.S. Census Bureau says it counts the nation's population every ten years in order to help communities determine where to build everything from schools and supermarkets, to homes and hospitals.

TONIGHT, WE'RE LOOKING AT POTENTIAL CHANGES TO KERN COUNTY'S FIVE DISTRICTS. THE MAP YOU'RE LOOKING AT IS BROKEN INTO FIVE DISTRICTS IN KERN COUNTY.

WE'RE GOING TOSTART OFF WITH SOME OF THESMALLER ZONES.DISTRICT 3 WHICH ISGREEN--REPRESENTS MUCH OBAKERSFIELD AND PART OF OILDALE.MIKE MAGGARD IS THE SUPERVISORFOR THAT AREA.

AND THE SMALLPINK AREA IS DISTRICT 5 WHICHENCOMPASSETHE FINAL CHUNK OF BAKERSFIELD.LETICIA PEREZ IS THE SUPERVISORFOR THAT AREA.THE ORANGE IS DISTRICT 1--WHICHENCOMPASSES A CHUNK OFBAKERSFIELD AS WELL AS MUCH OFNORTHEAST KERN COUNTY-INCLUDING LAKE ISABELLA.AND IS REPRESENTED BY PHILLIPPETERS.

YELLOW IS DISTRICT 2--WHICH COVERS PARTBAKERSFIELD, ALL OF TEHACHAPI,MARICOPA AND OTHERZACK SCRIVNER IS THE SUPERVISORFOR THAT AREA.PURPLE IS DISTRICT 4-- AND THATAREA INCLUDES WASCSHAFTER, MCFALAND AND DELANO.DAVID COUCH SUPERVISES DISTRICTFOUR.BUT THE OUTLINES OF THEDISTRICTS COULD CHANGE IN THEFUTURE.

THOSE CHANGES CAN ALSO INCLUDE REDRAWING DISTRICTS. 23ABC'S AUSTIN WESTFALL JOINS US LIVE IN DOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELD WITH A LOOK AT WHAT REDISTRICTING IS, AND WHAT'S IMPORTANT FOR KERN COUNTY RESIDENTS TO KNOW ABOUT IT.

AT FACE VALUE -- REDISTRICTING SOUNDS SIMPLE -- IT'S THE ACT OF THE COUNTY DECIDING THE BOUNDARIES OF KERN'S FIVE DISTRICTS.

BUT AS ACOUNTY OFFICIAL TOLD METODAY, THERE'S A DEEPER SCIENCETO IT."IT'S IMPORTANT SO THAT EACHDISTRICT HAS THE SAME AMOUNT OFREPRESENTATION SO THAT ALLVOICES ARE HEARD EQUALLY."WITHIN KERN COUNTY ARE FIVEDISTRICTS.

AND EACH ONE HAS ACORRESPONDING SUPERVISOR, WHICHEACH DISTRICT'SRESIDENTS PICK THROUGH VOTING.THE COUNTY DETERMINES THBOUNDARIES OF THESE DISTRICTS BYEXAMINING A RANGE OFFACTOR"AS 2021 IS THE YEAR FOLLOWINGTHE MOST RECENT CENSUS, IT ISNOW TIME TO EMBARK ON THEPROCESS OF REDISTRICTING."FIRST, EACH DISTRICT NEEDS TOHAVE ABOUT THE SAMEPOPULATION.

THIS IS IMPORTANT SOTHAT EACH SUPERVISOR REPRESENTSTHE VOICE OF AN EQUAL AMOUNT OFPEOPLE.

BUTTHAT'S NOT ALL THAT'S TAKEN INTOCONSIDERATION."WE ALSO ARE INTERESTED INMAKING SURE THATGEOGRAPHICAL COMMUNITIES AREIDENTIFIED."ACCORDING TO THE COUNTY, THESEGEOGRAPHICALCOMMUNITIES CAN BE AREAS WITH ACONCENTRATION OF A CERTAINRACE OR CULTURE.

IN 2018, AFEDERAL COURT RULED THAT APREVIOUS KERN COUNTYREDISTRICTING PLAN VIOLATEDTHE VOTING RIGHTS OF LATINOS.

A JUDGE DETERMINING THE PLAN UNLAWFULLY DENIED LATINOS THE RIGHT TO ELECT THE SUPERVISOR OF THEIR CHOICE. ISSUES LIKE THIS OFTEN ARISE WHEN ONE SUCH COMMUNITY IS SPLIT INTO DIFFERENT DISTRICTS. "WE WANT TO HEAR ABOUT THAT AND MAKE SURE THAT WE DO KEEP COMMUNITIES OF INTEREST TOGETHER." THE COUNTY IS HOLDING A WORKSHOP ON WEDNESDAY APRIL 21ST TO ADDRESS ANY CONCERNS. IT'S AIMED AT INFORMING THE PUBLIC AS TO HOW CENSUS DATA IS USED TO DRAW DISTRICT LINES. FOUR OTHER PUBLIC HEARING SESSIONS WILL BE SCHEDULED TO GIVE THE PUBLIC A CHANCE TO PROVIDE INPUT. "WE WANT TO RECEIVE AS MUCH FEEDBACK AS POSSIBLE TO LEARN THE INTEREST, THE NEEDS, AND WHAT THE CITIZENS OF KERN COUNTY THINK IS IMPORTANT." THE COUNTY HAS LAUNCHED A WEBSITE DEDICATED TO THE REDISTRICTING PROCESS.

THEWEBSITE HAS MORE INFORMATIONABOUT WHREDISTRICTING IS IMPORTANT INKERN COUNTY AND HOW TO JOIN THEWORKSHOP THAT IS HAPPENING ONWEDNESDAY.

THERE IS ALSO ANEMAIL ADDRESS WHERE YOU CAN SENDCOMMENTS OR CONCERNSRIGHT NOW.

THE SITE IS AVAILABLEIN BOTH ENGLISH AND SPANISH.

YOU WON'T SEE ANY PROPOSITION VOTES ACCORDING TO YOUR DISTRICT. THE MAIN VALUE IS BEING ABLE TO ELECT A SUPERVISOR THAT WORKS ON BEHALF OF THE DISTRICT.

THE MAIN VALUE ISBEING ABLE TO ELECTSUPERVISOR THAT WORKS ON BEHALFOF THE DISTRICT.

IT'S THEIR JOB TO LISTEN TO THE ISSUES THAT MATTER MOST TO THOSE COMMUNITIES.

AUSTIN WESTFALL 23ABC