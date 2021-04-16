Chico businesses prepare for full reopening in June

Action News Now spoke with local businesses to see how they're preparing.

On June 15th, businesses will be able to reopen fully.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live at one local chico business tonight - kristian how are they preparing?

The owner here at bidwell perk says they are training new staff members and making some upgrades.

Michelle power/owner of bidwell perk: when we bought the cafe it definitely was a dream come true.

Michelle power has owned bidwell perk for more than a decade.

She adapted to the pandemic so she could continue serving her customers.

Michelle power/owner of bidwell perk: luckily we have a walkup window so when we couldn't allow them inside we used patio, walk up window and got as creative as possible.

Kristian: what are you looking forward to the most when restrictions lift in june?

Michelle: looking out and seeing a full cafe, there's something about the energy that that brings to the environment.

Bidwell perk was one the businesses that got help from aaron rodger's covid relief fund.

Michelle: it really gave the business great hope knowing that for the next four months we won't have to worry about where our rent money is coming from and we can reinvest that in our team and the environment we are creating for our customer.

Kristian bridge: we are seeing this beautiful weather now and power says they will use some of the money they would have used on rent to make upgrades to their patio here so people can enjoy their coffee outdoors and......... here at the foodie cafe the owner says they have managed to stay steady but they are excited for that extra boost of business in june.

Boyd atkin/owner of foodie cafe: we've done pretty well already

Live in chico kristian lopez action news now