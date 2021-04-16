SKODA ENYAQ iV Interior ecoSUITE Cognac

Efficient, emotive and electrifying – these attributes neatly sum up the ENYAQ iV.

In launching its first all-electric SUV, the Czech car manufacturer has taken the biggest step yet in its electromobility strategy.

The new ENYAQ iV is the first ŠKODA production model to be based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform.

It is built at ŠKODA’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav, making it the only MEB-based model in Europe to be manufactured outside of Germany.

ŠKODA’s new flagship boasts generous amounts of space as is typical of the brand, and – thanks to its emotive design language – its appearance is electrifying too.

Inside, new Design Selections replace the classic trim levels, while a clear and new structure of the options available means the car can be configured with just a few clicks.

The ENYAQ iV comes with rear- or all-wheel drive, and there are five power levels and three battery sizes to choose from.

The range of more than 520 km in the WLTP cycle is perfectly suitable for travelling long distances.

The car will be launched in the spring of 2021.