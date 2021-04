Rebel S01E03 Superhero

Rebel 1x03 "Superhero" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - Rebel and a group of residents take a stand to fight for clean water.

Meanwhile, Cassidy’s new role puts the Stonemore case in jeopardy, and Grady grows frustrated when Rebel remains consumed with her work; and Cruz reaches his breaking point on an all-new episode of “Rebel,” Thursday, April 22nd, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.