Watch an Exclusive Clip From Bindi Irwin's Emotional Baby Shower at Australia Zoo

From the moment Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell used a bitty-little zoo uniform to announce they were expecting a baby, we've been brimming with joy for the new family.

While public details were sparse throughout her pregnancy, Bindi is revealing everything in a one-hour special premiering on Discovery+ on April 25.

Crikey!

It's a Baby will feature interviews with the new parents and Bindi's mom, Terri, as they prepare for the birth of Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

In this exclusive clip, you'll see Bindi's friends and family surprise her with a baby shower at Australia Zoo - the same location where Bindi and Chandler tied the knot in 2020.

Just make sure to have tissues nearby, as Terri shares throwback footage of the day she and her late husband, Steve Irwin, welcomed Bindi to the world.