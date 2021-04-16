Pete Tong and Steve Lawler at Avalon in Hollywood 2003 | Giant Club Tapes

Here’s the raw footage of when Pete Tong and Steve Lawler performed at Avalon in Hollywood November of 2013.

This was a Giant Club event to celebrate the “Light’s Out 2” CD release for Steve Lawler.

Giant Club transformed the LA party scene into epic weekly events with the top DJs from around the world.

These parties were captured by me, Travis Oscarson.

The never-before-seen tapes have been sitting in my closet for many years.

It’s time they were seen, remembered and felt again.

Get ready to go back to what was the best nights of our lives… GIANT.