Protesters rally outside of Clark County Government Center right now

Right now protesters rallying outside of the Clark County Government Center as investigators present their findings into the shooting of Jorge Gomez.
He was killed by police during last year's George Floyd protests.
Right now protesters rallying outside of the Clark County Government Center as investigators present their findings into the shooting of Jorge Gomez.
He was killed by police during last year's George Floyd protests.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Minneapolis Monday, (March 8) the first day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former..