Science Says Waking Up to Your Favorite Song Is the Best Way to Kick-Start Your Day

Alarm clocks come in all forms.But is one option better than all the rest?.Researchers have noted that "melodic"tones, no matter the genre, can reduce sleepinertia more than a beeping alarm clock.This simply means songs thatyou can easily hum or sing.The study authors created their ownapp for participants to use as a customalarm clock on their smartphones.After the tones would sound, thevolunteers would then wake upand complete a game-like activity."Melodic alarm sounds resulted inparticipants having faster and moreaccurate responses," explained the team.They recommend everyone should chooseto set their favorite song or soothing toneon their alarm clocks whenever possible