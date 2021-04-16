Alarm clocks come in all forms.But is one option better than all the rest?.Researchers have noted that "melodic"tones, no matter the genre, can reduce sleepinertia more than a beeping alarm clock.This simply means songs thatyou can easily hum or sing.The study authors created their ownapp for participants to use as a customalarm clock on their smartphones.After the tones would sound, thevolunteers would then wake upand complete a game-like activity."Melodic alarm sounds resulted inparticipants having faster and moreaccurate responses," explained the team.They recommend everyone should chooseto set their favorite song or soothing toneon their alarm clocks whenever possible
Science Says Waking Up to Your Favorite Song Is the Best Way to Kick-Start Your Day
Credit: Martha Stewart LivingDuration: 00:45s 0 shares 1 views