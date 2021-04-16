New Alabama law gives most local leaders extra year to serve

Kay Ivey signed a bill that would make most municipal elections in the state separate from the presidential election cycle.

This gives most local leaders, an extra year to serve their communities.

Mayor of athens, ronnie marks, says this gives him more time to complete his plans for the city of athens development.

We're one of the fastest-growing counties in the state of alabama, fastest-growing city.

We have a lot of work to do and it's an honor and a privilege to serve and be elected by the people.

I didn't intend to have another year on this term but we're in the middle of a master plan.

This bill does not include huntsville and scottsboro.th at's because both cities already had off-year elections.

The next municipal election will be in 20-25.

The state will then