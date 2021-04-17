New Southern Oregon Speedway promotors in dash to prepare track

Abandoned track back on its tires.

I was at the track today to see how hard they are working.

"you see, turn 3 here at the southern oregon speedway is a lot of race car drivers will come out to check the conditions of the track, before they even get started, just to see what is in store for their race cars.

Yeah, well from the chair i am sitting in... whoever the new promotor of this track is has a lot of work cut out before they get race cars on this track.

Well it is going to take a lot of work buit newly organized southern oregon motorsports tell me that there is goin to be racing here in late may."

Travis says "this is a big deal, especially for southern oregon.

Racing has such a huge part of the southern oregon experience for so many years."

But all of that almost came to an abrubt end over the winter months of 2021.

The track was abandonded by its promotor.

Add covid.

The track was in danger of dying off.

But southern oregon motorsports, a new promoting group consisting of track legends like dane smith have taken over.

Even the son of the track's late and legendary announcer, r charles snyder.

"so, getting people that have been in the racing community for 50 years like dane smith is going to make all the difference in the world from a racer's perspective.

He has been out there.

He has raced.

He knows what is going on."

The group a simple mantra.

To take care of fans, you take care of racers.

To take care of racers, you take care of the track.

"i am learning a lot through this process.

That it is not just come and enjoy the show.

There is a lot of behind the scenes, hard work, and guys that love it are here and dedicated."

The group got its contracted a week ago and has already put more than 100 thousand dollars into extending the track, a new sound system, improved walls, improved fences and improved facilities for the fans.

Many of them doing the hard