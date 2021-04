Community conversation in East Price Hill

Community leaders and activists are coming together on the West Side Saturday to host a conversation they hope will lead to a safe summer and rest of the year.

HAPPENING TODAY...A TRI-STATENEIGHBORHOOD WILL COMETOGETHER FOR A COMMUNITYCONVERSATION ABOUT SAFETY,OPPORTUNITY, AND UNITY.ORGANIZERS SAY CRIME ISDROPPING... BUT IT'S STILLAFFECTING TOO MANYLIVES.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTERWHITNEY MILLER IS LIVE INPRICE HILL... WITH THE MESSAGEFROM COMMUNITY ACTIVISTS.ORGANIZERS SAY TODAY'S EVENTIS MORE THAN A KICKOFFCELEBRATION FOR A SAFE SUMMER.THEY ALSO SAY IT'S A WAY TOSHARE IDEAS ON WORKINGTOGETHER TO PROMOTE PEACE ANDPROSPERITY FOR ALL.THE COMMUNITY CONVERSATON WILLFOCUS ON WAYS TO REDUCEVIOLENCE... AND IMPROVEOPPORTUNIES IN PRICE HILL.IT'SORGANIZED BY THE CINCINNATIWORKS PHOENIX PROGRAM ANDPRICE HILL SAFETY "CAT"... ACOMMUNITY-LED TEAM WORKING TOIMPROVE SAFETY, LIVABILITY ANDQUALITY OF LIFE.IT COMES OFF ARECORD-SETTING YEAR FORVIOLENCE IN CINCINNATI.WEREACHED OUT TO THE C-P-D...WHO SAY CRIME PERCENTAGES INPRICE HILL HAVE ACTUALLY BEENGOING DOWN EACH YEAR.BUT THEYSTILL SAY MORE CAN BE DONE TOPROTECT RESIDENTS.Sgt.

JacobHicks/Cincinnati Police Dept.TODAY'S STOP THE VIOLENCEEVENT IS TAKING PLACE AT THREEP-M... AT THE FORMER SITE OFTHE "WHITE CASTLE" RESTAURANTON WARSAW AVENUE.YOU CAN GET AGUN LOCK... ALONG WITH YARDSIGNS WITH SAFETY TIPS.EVERYONE IS INVITED TOATTEND... AND REFRESHMENTSWILL BE PROVIDED.