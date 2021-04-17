Covid: Doctors' emotional appeal as 2nd wave stresses exhausted ranks

With India's daily infections tally crossing the 2 lakh-mark, the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is much worse than the first in 2020.

The problem seems to have been compounded by mass gatherings - from political rallies in election-bound states, to the Kumbh Mela, and also huge protests.

Meanwhile, India's healthcare and frontline workers are once again at the forefront of the battle.

Watch doctors Jalil Parkar, Rommel Tickoo, and Amit Thadani share their experiences of fighting the second wave of infections.