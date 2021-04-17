Soho streets packed with Londoners for first Saturday night out in months

Londoners pack Soho streets for first Saturday night out in months
Londoners pack Soho streets for first Saturday night out in months
Newsflare STUDIO
Londoners filled the streets of Soho, London's nightlife district, on Saturday evening (April 17).
Following a loosening of coronavirus restrictions, it is the first weekend Brits can have a drink at a pub or bar - but only enjoy it outdoors - in months.
At one restaurant, staff were seen with sparklers to celebrate an occasion, bringing them out to a cheering crowd.
Londoners pack Soho streets for first Saturday night out in months