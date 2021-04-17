Soho streets packed with Londoners for first Saturday night out in months

Londoners filled the streets of Soho, London's nightlife district, on Saturday evening (April 17).

Following a loosening of coronavirus restrictions, it is the first weekend Brits can have a drink at a pub or bar - but only enjoy it outdoors - in months.

At one restaurant, staff were seen with sparklers to celebrate an occasion, bringing them out to a cheering crowd.