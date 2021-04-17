Skip to main content
Saturday, April 17, 2021

Soho streets packed with Londoners for first Saturday night out in months

Londoners filled the streets of Soho, London's nightlife district, on Saturday evening (April 17).

Following a loosening of coronavirus restrictions, it is the first weekend Brits can have a drink at a pub or bar - but only enjoy it outdoors - in months.

At one restaurant, staff were seen with sparklers to celebrate an occasion, bringing them out to a cheering crowd.

