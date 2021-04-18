Magic City Classic Highlights

Of course those weren't the only games today -- right here at legion field, the 79th magic city classic between alabama a&m and alabama state kicked off with the bulldogs looking to win the swac east division... after a long drive -- the hornets strike first as jacory merritt pushes his away across the goal line -- but the lead wouldn't last long -- a&m would answer right back with a score of their own its gary quarles on the carry -- a quick shake gives him a lane and theres no stopping him -- tying things up at seven...the bulldogs would allow another alabama state score but get themselves right back in it -- glass to moore -- thatll move the chains and the bulldogs are in striking distance .

Then its quarles again -- hard to stop this guy as he flips into the end zone to get even at 14.

The bulldogs would take a 17- 14 lead into the half and never look back taking this one -- thatll do it for sports, marie back to you...