Indiana reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as fully vaccinated surpass 1.5M

The Indiana Department of Health reported 5 new deaths and 1,263 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

That brings the number of indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 707-thousand-111.to date, 12-thousand-808 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

53-thousand-81 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

25-thousand- 196 are now fully vaccinated.

