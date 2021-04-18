Max A-Day, Magic City Classic recap

Well its a-day all around alabama with fans getting their first glimpses of what you might see on the gridiron in the fall -- lets take a look at the action from tuscaloosa and auburn alabama a-day game at bryant-denny coach saban getting his guys ready in front of an announced crowd of more than 47 thousand...as the crimson and white square off...quarterback bryce young at the helm for the white -- showing that he has no problem getting out of the pocket...and then hits roydell williams who lots of space to run before getting knocked out in the red zone -- 47 yards on that one ...but they'd get held to a field goal on the drive.

A little later its young finding a wide open cameron latu no one can stop the big man and just like that the white lead 10 zip seconds before the end of the half -- backed up to their own goal the white team coughs up the ball and jaylen moody is there with the scoop and score -- 10-7 at the half.

The crimson would tie things up in the second half -- but scoring was hard to come by and will rike-ard -- who missed three straight attempts earlier nails a 19 yarder that would be the difference maker..13-10 the final...coach saban says now is the time for his team to really come together.

Nick saban -- alabama head coach "i think now is the time in the locker room after the a day game that you say to everybody look its time to come together and become a team.

No offense, no defense, no crimson, no white, auburn a-day game and down on the plains team auburn vs team tigers .

In the 1st, bo nix at the helm for auburn he fires quick screen pass to tank bigsby who makes one man miss..but fumbles the ball away as he tries to extend the play and the tigers take over... but tank would redeem himself in the 2nd...the running back finds a seam and theres no one who can touch him -- team auburn would lead 10 nothing after that and go on to win 17 to 3 new head coach bryan harsin says today was all about execution and pointed to areas where he saw it.

Bryan harsin -- auburn head coach "some solid execution with our blue offense, thought the blue defense played well, our second offense did not move the ball very well or very consistently but i think thats because the defense had been playing really around the football fast."

Of course those weren't the only games today -- right here at legion field, the 79th magic city classic between alabama a&m and alabama state kicked off with the bulldogs looking to win the swac east division... after a long drive -- the hornets strike first as jacory merritt pushes his away across the goal line -- but the lead wouldn't last long -- a&m would answer right back with a score of their own its gary quarles on the carry -- a quick shake gives him a lane and theres no stopping him -- tying things up at seven...the bulldogs would allow another alabama state score but get themselves right back in it -- glass to moore -- thatll move the chains and the bulldogs are in striking distance .

Then its quarles again -- hard to stop this guy as he flips into the end zone to get even at 14.

The bulldogs would take a 17- 14 lead into the half and never look back taking this one