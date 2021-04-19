6:30 Fatal Louisville Boat Crash 04.18.2021

THE COAST GUARD IS SEARCHING FOR A MISSING MAN AND WOMAN AFTER A BOAT CRASHED INTO A BARGE AT THE GREENWOOD BOAT DOCK SATURDAY NIGHT

In louisville...the coast guard is searching for a missing man and woman after a boat crashed into a barge at the greenwood boat dock saturday night...throwing its seven passanegers overboard into the ohio river.

According to the pleasure ridge park fire department...multip le agencies responded to a water rescue at the docks of riverview park around ten thirty p-m....this would have been just after thunder over louisville.

Officials say seven adults were on board when the crash happened but only five were rescued.

One person was taken to the hospital where they later died.

"we are still terming it as a search and rescue at this point uh we have not changed to a recovery mode and so thats where we are right now so" louisville metro police, pleasure ridge park fire department and the coast guard continue searching for the