Good News ! Kangana's Thalaivi Gets Green Signal, Madras High Court Refuses To Put Stay On Film

On April 16, Madras High Court dismissed the petition filed by J Deepa, niece of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa.

Deepa accused the makers of showing the life of the former CM in a negative light in Thalaivi.

Have a look at the video for more details.

Reporter :- Pooja Patel Editor :-