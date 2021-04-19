I Fell Face-First Into A Camp Fire | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

A WOMAN who burnt her face after falling headfirst into a campfire says she has no regrets about the tragic accident.

In May 2020, Halie Tennant, 29, from Grassdale, Australia, suffered horrific burns from a freak accident whilst camping 100 metres from her home.

Halie, who burnt her face, neck and chest after falling into a fire, told Truly: “I don’t regret my accident at all - I was reborn like a phoenix.” The story of Halie’s accident starts a few weeks before, when she learned that her and Matthew, her husband of three months, were expecting their first child together.

Tragically, Halie suffered a miscarriage, and needed a break to cope with her grief.

She decided to go camping near her house and during the evening, realised she needed the support of a friend.

“The last memory I have is seeing her headlights coming in.” Halie’s friend found her unconscious with her head in the coals of a campfire and the theory is she fell asleep.

Halie was rushed to the ICU and spent two months in the hospital.

Her husband, Matthew, was by her side during the ordeal, but Halie gave him permission to leave her.

“My initial feelings were shock,” Matthew said.

“But realistically leaving wasn’t an option for me.” Despite the challenges she’s had to face since the accident, Halie insists she doesn’t regret a thing.

“I’ve learned that I’m a lot stronger than I thought I was,” she said.

“Life is there to live and you only get it once.” www.instagram.com/phoenix.from.the.bush/