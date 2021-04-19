Daily Covid-19 Minute: Covid Mental Health Illness

There’s more being learned about the long-term consequences of Covid-19 after a new study has found that nearly 1 in 3 covid patients develop some form of mental health illness in the six months following their initial viral infection.

Researchers looked at over 200,000 covid patients, evaluating if they were subsequently diagnosed with a wide range of neurological and psychiatric conditions.

The most common diagnosis was anxiety, found in 17% of Covid-19 patients, followed by mood disorders, found in 14% of patients.

Researchers found hospitalized patients aren’t the only ones developing these conditions; instead affecting all covid patients.

Researchers also compared how frequently brain disease was occurring after covid versus other respiratory infections like the flu for various neurological conditions and it was unfortunately higher with Covid-19.