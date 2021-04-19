Henderson police say an argument at golf course led to a shooting Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:13s 19 Apr 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Henderson police say an argument at golf course led to a shooting At about 6:30 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments say they responded to the area of Ping Drive and Ram Crossing Way in regards to a shooting incident.

AND THEIR DOGS CORNERED THE CAT.POLICE IN HENDERSON AREINVESTIGATING A SHOOTING THATSTARTED WITH AN ARGUMENT AT AGOLF COURSE.OFFICERS SAY ONE MAN WASSHOT NEAR PING DRIVE AND RAMCROSSING WAY.NO WORD FROM POLICE ON HOWTHE VICTIM IS DOING OR WHETH

Explore