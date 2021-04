India's Adil Teli Man Rides Into Fame. (Adil Teli/Zenger News)

Adil Teli says he broke a Guinness record by pedaling 2,237 miles through India.

Teli says he is submitting evidence to Guinness World Records and hopes to get a confirmation soon.

Maneuvering through heavy rain, landslides, and the afternoon sun was the most difficult for the 23-year-old from Kashmir.(Adil Teli/Zenger News)