Riviera Beach native turned Netflix star brings his talent back home

The pandemic has put more distance between them over the past year, but thanks to technology it hasn’t weakened their bond.

ONE OF RIVIERA BEACH MAKING A NAME FOR HIMSELF ON THE BIG SCREEN, AND AS WPTV'S CHRIS GILMORE REPORTS HE'S STICKING CLOSE TO HIS ROOTS AND HELPING MENTOR OTHERS ON A SIMILAR PATH. WHO'S YOUR BIGGEST CHEERLEADER?

GLADYS WHITE13:20:41 ... I'M ALWAYS IN HISCORNER FOR RIVIERA BEACHNATIVE JEVON WHITE THAT PERSONIS HIS GRANDMA 88 YEAR OLDGLADYS WHITE.

JEVONWHITE/ACTOR PRODUCER 13:08:10EVEN IF SHE SAYS I LOVE YOUI'M PROUD OF YOU OR I LOVE YOUOR I SEE YOU AND SHE EVEN USEDEMOJIS SOMETIMES OUT OF 29GRANDCHILDREN SHE SAYS WHITEHAS ALWAYS BEEN HER FAVORITE.GLADYS 13:17:13 THE MINUTE ISEEN HIM AFTER HE WAS BORN IKNEW HE WAS GONNA BE SOMETHINGSPECIAL AND SHE WASNT WRONG,AFTER GRADUATING FROM WILLIAMT DWYER HIGH, HE ENLISTED INTHE MILITARY WHERE HE WOULDSERVE EIGHT YEARS, PART OF HISCOMMITMENT TO RISING ABOVE THEADVERSITY AND STEREOTYPESATTACHED TO MINORITIES INRIVIERA BEACH.

JAVON 13:01:14YEAH I WITNESSED THAT AND ALOT OF THE STEREOTYPES ARETRUE BUT THERE ARE MORESTEREOTYPES THAT PEOPLE DON'TKNOW ABOUT ABOUT BLACKEXCELLENCE LIKE BLACKLEADERSHIP BEFORE WORKING FORTHE CITY OF RIVIERA BEACH AS ASTORMWATER SUPERVISOR AND THENYOUTH MENTOR.

WHITE STILLLIVES IN RIVIERA BEACH A PLACEHE SAYS HAS ALWAYS BEEN HOME.JEVON WHITE 12:56:16 A PLACEOF OPPORTUNITY ALSO HAVINGADVERSITY IT ALSO MEANSFOUNDATION AND GROWTH THECOMMUNITY PROVIDED FERTILEGROUND TO CULTIVATE A LONGTIMEPASSION...ACTING ANDPRODUCING.

WHAT STARTED AS AFEW ROLES AS AN EXTRA RECENTLYCULMINATED IN A SPEAKING ROLEIN THE CURRENT TOP RATED MOVIEGLADYS 13:23:07 WHAT YOU SAYNET FLIP??

HAHAH AAAAAAHGRANDMA'S TALKING ABOUTNETFLIX'S THUNDER FORCESTARRING MELISSA MCCARTHYOCTAVIA SPENCER AND YES JEVONWHITE.

GRANDMA COULDN'T BEMORE PROUD.

GLADYS 13:20:01I'M SO GRATEFUL THAT GODALLOWED HIM TO BE WHERE HE ISAND AT MY AGE HE ALLOWED ME TOSEE HIM BE WHERE HE IS WHILEHIS FACE IS ON TV AND MOBILESCREENS AROUND THE WORLD WHITEIS STILL PUMPING HIS EFFORTSINTO RIVIERA BEACH AND HIS NONPROFIT CALLED“CHARACTORDEVELOPMENT” AIMED ATMENTORING ASPIRING ACTORS ANDPRODUCERS.

GLADYS 13:24:12 GODGAVE ALL OF US TALENTS ALL OFUS GOT SOMETHING INSIDE OF USWE CAN OFFER TO THE WORLD FORTHOSE WATCHING THUNDER FORCEIT'S A COUPLE HOURS OFENTERTAINMENT, FOR WHITE IT'SMUCH MORE.

JEVON 13:00:41 HOW DO YOU MEASURE SUCCESS, MY SUCCESS COMES FROM ME BEING OBEDIENT TO MY STEPS THAT GOD HAS GIVEN ME STEPS THAT LED HIM RIGHT BACK HOME, IN RIVIERA BEACH.