Vicksburg still has COVID-19 restrictions in place

RIVER CITY.IT IS A BIT OF A MIXED MESSAGEFOR RESIDENTS IN THE STATE.THE DAILY CASE COUNT IS DOWNDRAMATICALLY COMPARED TO A YEARAGO, BUT OVER THE WEEKEND THESTATE HEALTH OFFICER POINTED OUTTHAT THERE IS NOW AN UPTICK INCASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONSVICKSBURG ONE TOWN.THAT’S NOT YET READY TO LET ITSGUARD DOWN AT MAGNOLIA JEWELERSTHE MASK REQUIREMENTS ARE STILLIN PLACE PEOPLE GO WALMART, ANDDON’T WEAR THEM ANYMORE.TO WEAR THEM IN HERE.YES.HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THAT?IT’S THE RULES WE HAVE TO LIVEWITH THEM.VICKSBURG HAS MAINTAINED SOCIALDISTANCING REQUIREMENTS MASKRULES AND CURFEWS AT A TIME WHENOTHER CITIES HAVE LITTLE OR NORULES REGARDING COVID-19PROTECTIONS.I WILL SAY KEEP THEM UP UNTILMORE PEOPLE GET VACCINATED ANDWANTS THEIR VACCINATED TAKE THEMDOWN, YOU KNOW, WELL CASE COUNTSHAVE DROPPED OFF COMPARED TO AYEAR AGO STATE HEALTH OFFICER,DR. THOMAS DOBBS POINTED TORECENT UPTICKS INHOSPITALIZATIONS OF THE STATEAND URGED MORE PEOPLE TO GETVACCINATED WELL OVER THEWEEKEND.ONE OF SLIGHTLY VICKSBURG’S CASECOUNTS SATURDAY DOUBLED BUT THETOTAL NUMBERS ARE STILL LOWCOMPARED TO A YEAR AGO.THE VICKSBURG MAYOR SAYS MASKVAN DATES A CURFEW AND OTHERRESTRICTIONS WILL NOT GO AWAYRIGHT AWAY.WE CAN’T BECAUSE THEY’REWORKING.THEY’RE WORKING TO OUR FAVOR.THEY KEEP THE NUMBER DOWN TOMITIGATING THE CAUSE AND AT THESAME TIME THEY REDUCING THEM OFDEATH, BUT ACCORDING TO THEMAYOR STARTING MAY 3RD, THE CITYWILL LOOSEN ITS RESTRICTIONS ABIT ALLOWING BARS TO SERVEALCOHOL ONE HOUR LATER THAT ISTHERE WAS A SUDDEN CHANGE IN THENUMBER OF COVID CASES.