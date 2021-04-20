CUPRA to compete in the 2021 WTCR with Jordi Gené and Mikel Azcona at the wheel of the CUPRA Leon Competición

Following a 2020 season marred by the coronavirus pandemic in which CUPRA maintained its competitive spirit on the track and through virtual racing, the brand is committed to strengthening its presence in the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) with two of the car brand’s drivers and four of its racing models on the grid.

Drivers Jordi Gené and Mikel Azcona, who are part of the CUPRA Racing Tribe of ambassadors and are involved in the development of series and competition models, will be racing in the 2021 WTCR as members of the Zengő Motorsport team.

The Hungarian team will compete with four CUPRA Leon Competición cars, the new CUPRA touring race car that proved its potential in last year’s TCR series by winning the TCR Italy championship and taking victory in the WTCR MotorLand Aragón race.