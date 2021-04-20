Japanese creator makes miniature bowl of soup using clay

Reinanozu R makes a tiny bowl of miso soup, a traditional Japanese dish, using tofu, wakame seaweed and clay.

This creator in Tokyo filmed as they formed a miniature bowl of soup using polymer clay.

This creator in Tokyo filmed as they formed a miniature bowl of soup using polymer clay.

Reinanozu R makes a tiny bowl of miso soup, a traditional Japanese dish, using tofu, wakame seaweed and clay.

The filmer said: "I love to make miniature dishes with clay.

In this video, I show how to make miso soup.

It's a Japanese traditional soup made from soybean paste." This footage was filmed on March 27.