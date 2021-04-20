James Corden says he is 'heartbroken' by future plans of the European Super League

James Corden shares his thoughts on the European Super League proposal that would dismantle the sport.
James says he ‘Genuinely heartbroken’
The Late Late Show host James Corden, lifelong West Ham fan, made a passionate and angry speech about the European Super League..
