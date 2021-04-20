Skip to main content
Patriotic dog pays his respects to late Prince Philip by howling at The Last Post while watching funeral on TV

This adorable clip shows a patriotic dog paying his respects to Prince Philip by howling at 'The Last Post' whilst watching the funeral on TV.One-year-old dog Reben joined 13.6 million other Brits at the weekend to see the final goodbye to the 99-year-old royal.The pooch is said to have watched the majority of the hour-long ceremony in complete silence and was "at awe" at the service. But when four buglers began to play 'The Last Post' -- a military call signalling the end of the day's activities and to indicate a soldier's final rest at funerals -- little Reben began howling in time. The Chinese Crestepoo continued to bellow out his deep-toned cry until the military call came to an end. Reben's owner Charlotte Mears, from Staffordshire, West Mids.

Said: "Throughout the whole service he was dead silent and was fixated on the funeral. "It was only at the end that he started to howl. "It wasn't aggressive and in a way it was him showing his respects. "I was sat there sobbing my heart out and when he did that it put a smile on my face."It was really quite comforting."The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on 9 April, just two months shy of his 100th birthday. The funeral was steeped in military tradition as a fitting nod to his time as a Royal Marine before becoming a full-time working member of the Royal Family in 1952. The ceremony, which took place at Windsor Castle last Saturday [17], was watched by a peak audience of 13.6 million people across the UK. The Queen mother's funeral was seen by a peak of 10.4 million viewers in 2002 and Princess Diana's funeral was watched by around 32 million in 1997.

