UP Govt announces state-wide weekend lockdown: Awanish Awasthi

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Awanish K Awasthi on April 20 informed that weekend lockdown to be imposed in the state on Saturday and Sunday.

The lockdown will come into effect from Friday 8 pm and continue till Monday 7 am.

He emphasized that the weeken lockdown will be followed strictly.

"Night curfew will remain imposed in all districts," he added.