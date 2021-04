Uber joins ‘Back to Life’ COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign to help Clark County residents

Uber has stepped forward to provide support of the “Back to Life” campaign by offering up to 35,600 free or discounted rides to residents to the vaccination site at Nevada Partners.

BRUISING.ACCESS TO TRANSPORTATIONCAN BE A PROBLEM FOR THOSE WHOWANT TO GET THE COVID-19VACCINE.UBER IS LOOKING TO HELP--OFFERING MORE THAN 35-THOUSANDFREE AND DISCOUNTED RIDES.ITS ALL PART OF THECOMPANY’S NEW ’BACK TO LIFE’CAMPAIGN, AIMED AT ENCOURAGINGPEOPLE IN LOCAL COMMUNITIES OFCOLOR TO GET VACCINATED.THE RIDES ARE AVAILABLEFROM 9:00 A-M TO 3:00 P-M---MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.THE TRIPS ARE FOR THEPEOPLE LIVING IN THE EIGHT ZIPCODES ON YOUR SCREEN.THE FIRST 5-THOUSAND TRIPSARE FREE TO AND FROM THEVACCINATION SITE AT NEVADAPARTNERS IN NORTH LAS VEGAS.THE NEXT 12-THOUSAND TRIP