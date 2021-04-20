Skip to main content
Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Residents shelter in church during Typhoon Surigae in the Philippines

Residents shelter in church during Typhoon Surigae in the Philippines
Residents shelter in church during Typhoon Surigae in the Philippines

Footage shows residents sheltering in a church on Monday (April 19) as Typhoon Surigae slammed into the Philippines.

Locals gathered in the building as strong wind and heavy rain hit Calbayog City in Samar province.

Typhoon Surigae reached maximum sustained winds of 190 mph (305 kph) at the weekend when it passed by the eastern part of the country.

