Watch moment Chelsea fans react after news breaks of possible European Super League withdrawal
Chelsea Football Club are preparing documentation to request their withdrawal from the proposed European Super League, according to multiple reports.
Footage filmed on Tuesday evening (April 20) shows fans celebrating as news filters through and checking their mobile phones.
Hundreds of fans had been taking part in a protest outside Stamford Bridge, the club's stadium.