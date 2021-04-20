'Weed' need to talk about Kacey Musgraves' next boyfriend

Kacey Musgraves — who is among Hollywood's biggest potheads — has been chilling with a new man, Dr. Gerald Onuoha.
Find out the dating details plus which of these famous stoners could be the "Blowin' Smoke" singer's next boyfriend.
Kacey Musgraves — who is among Hollywood's biggest potheads — has been chilling with a new man, Dr. Gerald Onuoha.
Find out the dating details plus which of these famous stoners could be the "Blowin' Smoke" singer's next boyfriend.
Kacey Musgraves appears to have moved on following her divorce from Ruston Kelly by posting a shot of herself with her new..