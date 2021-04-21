Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict Spurs Outpouring Of Emotion, Action In Minnesota

Cheers and shouts filled the streets in Minneapolis after fired police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts in the death of George Floyd.
CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.
President Joe Biden addressed the nation hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing..
Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, reacts to the guilty verdict in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer..