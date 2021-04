Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on April 20 following the death of George Floyd last year.

People across the nation, including Manhattan, New York as seen in this video, took to the streets to march following Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict.