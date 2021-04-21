John W Henry apologises to Liverpool fans

Liverpool owner John W Henry apologises to the club's fans following their withdrawal from the European Super League.
Twitter: @LFC
Liverpool owner John W Henry has spoken out on the club's decision to withdraw from the European Super League proposal, admitting..
