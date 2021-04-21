Officials Say Suspect In Deadly Police-Involved Shooting In Worcester Threatened To Use Bomb

Worcester County DA Joseph Early Jr. and Worcester Police Lt.
Sean Murtha answered questions after a man who Worcester police say came towards officers while wearing body armor and had a rife and a bomb died on Wednesday.
A Worcester police officer shot and killed a heavily armed man who threatened to detonate a bomb early Wednesday morning. WBZ-TV's..
A man carrying a rifle and claiming to have a bomb has died in a shooting involving police in Worcester.