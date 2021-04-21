Strict AI Regulations Are Proposed in Europe

The policy is an attempt by the E.U.

To regulate what many consider to be the most significant emerging field of science and technology.

Outlined in over 108 pages are regulations pertaining to how artificial intelligence can be used for transportation.

Hiring and lending, .

Law enforcement .

And education.

The policy would ban public facial recognition completely.

With these landmark rules, the E.U.

Is spearheading the development of new global norms to make sure A.I.

Can be trusted, Margrethe Vestager, European Commission Executive VP, via 'The New York Times'.

While the E.U.

Has long been the watchdog leader of technology industries.

U.S. President Joe Biden has appointed a number of tech industry skeptics to his administration.

AI regulation has far-reaching social implications due to the way in which algorithms often have racial bias written into the code