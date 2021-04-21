South Florida Rapper Baby Blue In Critical Condition Following Attempted Robbery Shooting In Davie
Police say the rapper, whose real name is Diamond Smith, 36, of Miramar, was shot in the parking lot of the SPAREZ Bowling Alley at approximately midnight on April 19.

