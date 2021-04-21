South Florida Rapper Baby Blue In Critical Condition Following Attempted Robbery Shooting In Davie

Police say the rapper, whose real name is Diamond Smith, 36, of Miramar, was shot in the parking lot of the SPAREZ Bowling Alley at approximately midnight on April 19.
In a video circulating on social media, the 'Love And Hip Hop: Miami' cast member is seen lying still on the floor of a South..
The veteran artist is reportedly at a local hospital "fighting for his life."