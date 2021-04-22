NEW ORDER Movie Trailer

NEW ORDER Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Conceived six years ago, writer-director Michel Franco's near-future dystopia feels ripped from headlines that haven't yet been written.

While protests rage in the streets, Marianne's high society family prepares for her wedding.

At first, only splatters of green paint and the appearance of Rolando, a former employee seeking emergency medical funds, intrude on the festivities.

But soon the party is unable to keep the reckoning at bay, and what follows is a swift disintegration of law and order defined first by class lines, then by disastrous government recapitulation.

Directed by Michel Franco starring Diego Boneta, Naian Gonzalez Norvind, Samantha Yazareth Anaya, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Patricia Bernal, Monica del Carmen, Fernando Cuautle, Roberto Medina, Lisa Owen, Enrique Singer, Eligio Melendez, Gustavo Sanchez Parra release date May 21, 2021 (in U.S. theaters)