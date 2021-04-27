Vivo Movie (2021)

Vivo Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: An animated musical adventure that follows VIVO, a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear,” voiced by Miranda), who must find his way from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a song on behalf of his beloved owner and mentor Andres (Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan de Marcos González).

The film features original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and composed by Alex Lacamoire with a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes and director Kirk DeMicco (The Croods).

Vivo is also co-directed by Brandon Jeffords (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2).

Voice talent includes three-time Grammy-winning Latin pop legend Gloria Estefan as Marta, the love of Andres' life, newcomer Ynairaly Simo as Gabi, Andres' grand-niece, Zoe Saldana as Rosa, Gabi’s mother, Michael Rooker as Lutador, a villainous Everglades python, Brian Tyree Henry and Nicole Byer as a pair of star-crossed spoonbills, Leslie David Baker as a Florida bus driver, and Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett as a trio of well-meaning but overzealous scout troopers.

VIVO is an exhilarating story about gathering your courage, finding family in unlikely friends, and the belief that music can open you to new worlds.