UArizona men's tennis making program history

Wildcat coach Clancy Shields and his team practice at the Robson Tennis Center.

ANSWERED WOMEN'S BASKETBALL -YOU'D BE HALF RIGHT.

AS SPORTSDIRECTOR JASON BARR REPORTS --THE SAME CAN BE SAID FORWILDCAT MEN'S TENNIS.WE COULD ONLY DREAM ABOUT THERESULTS WE'VE HAD THIS SEASON.IT'S BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEARSO FAT IT'S BEEN AN AWESOMERIDE.

ARIZONA MEN'S TENNIS HASMOST WINS IN PROGRAM HISTORY.COACH CLANCY SHIELDS HAS SEVENINTERNATIONAL PLAYERS, THREEFROM SWEDEN INCLUDING JONASSVERTS.

A GREAT ENERGY, AGREAT TENNIS IQ.

HE'S REALLYSMART.

HE KNOWS WHAT HE'STALKING ABOUT.

TENNIS IS SUCHA GLOBAL SPORT.

IT'S HUGEINTERNATIONALLY.

ONCE YOU GETONE KID FROM SWEDEN, THEY TALKTO THEIR BUDDIES.

THEY TELLTHEM HOW GREAT ARIZONA IS.THEY WANT TO COME.

SENIORCAPTAIN ALEJANDRO REGUANT KNEWTHAT BEFORE THIS YEAR, ARIZONAWAS A COMBINED 3 AND 175AGAINST UCLA AND USC... THESOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SCHOOLSNOT SHOWING THE WILDCATS MUCHTENNIS LOVE THEY DIDN'T EVENWARM UP TO PLAY US.

THEWILDCATS BEAT THE LA SCHOOLSTHIS YEAR, AND ASU FOR THEFIRST TIME IN MORE THAN ADECADE.

SO, THREE AND A HALFYEARS LATER, IT MEANT THEWORLD FOR ME TO BEAT THEM.AMONG ITS FANS, NEW FOOTBALLCOACH JEDD FISCH.

THE WILDCATSARE HEADED TO THE PAC-12CHAMPIONSHIPS IN SAN DIEGOTHIS WEEKEND.

THEY'LL BE ANUMBER TWO SEED BEHINDSTANFORD.

IT'S THE HIGHESTEVER IN PROGRAM HISTORY.

I'MMASON BARR ON KGUN 9FORMER ARIZONA STANDOUT JASONTERRY WILL REMAIN AN ASSISTANT