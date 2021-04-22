UPS Driver Rushes To Rescue After Heavy Box Falls And Traps 4-Year-Old Boy
The math just doesn't work out – a 4-year-old boy is no match for a 97-pound box.

Video shows that box crush little Max Pratt as he screams for help.

But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports, a hero then comes running.