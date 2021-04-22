Relatives of COVID-19 patients loot oxygen cylinders as India sets new record for daily cases

Relatives of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh loot oxygen cylinders as India sets a new record for daily cases.

Footage from April 20 shows family members of several patients taking oxygen cylinders from a hospital in Damoh.

Medical workers at the facility are seen confronting the looters as well as officials.

The medical staff mentioned that there has been a higher demand for oxygen due to the country's second wave of the virus.

In response to this altercation, medical staff stopped treating the patients.

However, they resumed their treatment after a civil surgeon and the Chief Medical Health Officer of the hospital asked for a strict investigation into the matter.

India broke a new record for daily cases with 315,802 new infections on April 21.