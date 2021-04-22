Some hospitals in Delhi have no oxygen, says minister

Six private hospitals in Delhi have exhausted their oxygen stocks, according to the city's deputy chief minister.

Six private hospitals in Delhi have exhausted their oxygen stocks, according to the city's deputy chief minister.

A list published by Manish Sisodia on Thursday showed that supply at six private hospitals has dried up.

Ever since the second wave of the pandemic started, the healthcare system in India has been teetering on the brink, with many hospitals unable to handle the relentless inflow of patients whilst also running short of beds, oxygen cylinders, and other essentials.

Healthcare infrastructure in India's capital is under unprecedented stress.

Top private hospitals in Delhi like Max, Fortis, Apollo, and Sir Ganga Ram reached out to the Delhi government regarding depleting oxygen supplies.

There are no ICU beds available in most government hospitals and a few private hospitals in the national capital.

Video shows ambulances arriving at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, a government hospital in New Delhi.

India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections on Thursday and more than 2,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.