Virar hospital fire 'not national news' | Tope draws criticism | Oneindia News

India recorded over 3 lakh Covid cases for the second straight day on Friday, clocking 3,32,730 cases in the last 24 hours; Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the fire tragedy at the Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar which killed 13 Covid-19 patients is not national news; In an interaction with the PM that was live on TV, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the crippling oxygen crisis in hospitals in the capital.

