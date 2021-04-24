20 COVID patients die at Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital due to oxygen shortage

20 critical patients of COVID-19 died last night at the Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi due to shortage of medical oxygen, said hospital's Medical Director Dr DK Baluja on April 24.

Several other hospitals have also reported deaths of COVID patients admitted at their facilities due to low stock of oxygen.

A number of hospitals in the national capital, both government and private, are running on as low as 3-4 hours of oxygen supply, and pleading for replenishing their stock on social media by tagging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan among others.

Delhi on April 23 reported 348 COVID-related deaths, the highest ever since pandemic began.