Delhi's Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre gets 1.5 ton Oxygen

Delhi's Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre, which faced oxygen shortage, received 1.5 tons of oxygen on April 24.

Hospital's Executive Director Dr Sudhanshu Bankata said, "We have received 1.5 ton of oxygen at around 4:30 today that will help us to pull up for 4-5 hours.

We need to continue to begging for support from Delhi government that has been very cooperative all the way through.

We just need all the support that everybody can provide so that we continue to get oxygen so that our patients can continue their breathing.

Every hour is a battle that is being fought and we need to fight this together for our quota of oxygen."